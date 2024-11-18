Alleged School Beating Leads to Serious Eye Injury for 12-Year-Old in Bihar

A 12-year-old boy from Bihar's Arwal district, Amit Raj, has sustained a serious eye injury after allegedly being beaten by his teacher for not completing his homework, according to police reports on Monday.

The police have registered a case against both the teacher and the management of the private school located in Umairabad area. This action follows a formal complaint lodged by the victim's family. Currently, the boy, a class 5 student, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna.

In a statement to reporters, Amit Raj explained that the injury resulted from a stick beating he received from his teacher on November 13. Amit's family took immediate action by transferring him to a hospital for urgent care. Family members claim that medical professionals have categorized the injury as serious, necessitating specialized treatment. Arwal SP Rajendra Kumar Bheel confirmed that an investigation is underway following the family's complaint against the teacher and school management.

