IIM Calcutta and Ivey Publishing: Bridging Global Business Education

IIM Calcutta has formed a strategic alliance with Ivey Publishing, a division of the globally recognized Ivey Business School at Canada's Western University. This collaboration aims to introduce a collection of India-focused business case studies to a wider international audience.

The partnership between the IIM Calcutta Case Research Centre and Ivey Business School intends to broaden access to real-world cases that provide critical insights into the unique challenges, strategies, and innovations shaping the Indian business landscape. This was announced by IIM Calcutta on Monday.

IIM Calcutta stated that the partnership would allow the premier Indian business school to bring its comprehensive case library—comprising over 150 business cases and teaching notes developed since 2012—to the global stage for the first time. Ivey Publishing, renowned as the world's second-largest publisher of case studies, is noted for its rigorous development of high-quality learning materials promoting case-based education.

(With inputs from agencies.)