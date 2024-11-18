Left Menu

IIM Calcutta and Ivey Publishing: Bridging Global Business Education

IIM Calcutta has partnered with Ivey Publishing to share Indian business case studies globally. The collaboration will expand access to over 150 cases, offering insights into India's business challenges and strategies. Ivey Publishing will incorporate these cases into its renowned case study repository.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:47 IST
IIM Calcutta and Ivey Publishing: Bridging Global Business Education
IIM-Guwahati Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

IIM Calcutta has formed a strategic alliance with Ivey Publishing, a division of the globally recognized Ivey Business School at Canada's Western University. This collaboration aims to introduce a collection of India-focused business case studies to a wider international audience.

The partnership between the IIM Calcutta Case Research Centre and Ivey Business School intends to broaden access to real-world cases that provide critical insights into the unique challenges, strategies, and innovations shaping the Indian business landscape. This was announced by IIM Calcutta on Monday.

IIM Calcutta stated that the partnership would allow the premier Indian business school to bring its comprehensive case library—comprising over 150 business cases and teaching notes developed since 2012—to the global stage for the first time. Ivey Publishing, renowned as the world's second-largest publisher of case studies, is noted for its rigorous development of high-quality learning materials promoting case-based education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024