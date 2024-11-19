Left Menu

Unlocking Potential: The Impact of Early Childhood Care in LMICs

A new Lancet paper highlights the critical 'next 1,000 days' for child development in LMICs, emphasizing the need for enhanced early childhood care and education (ECCE). Researchers call for increased investment and policy integration, stressing environmental risks' impact on children's growth and the importance of nurturing opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 15:06 IST
Unlocking Potential: The Impact of Early Childhood Care in LMICs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study published in The Lancet sheds light on the importance of the 'next 1,000 days' for child development in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). It stresses enhanced access to early childhood care and education (ECCE), proposing increased investment and policy changes as crucial steps forward.

The paper, involving international researchers, including experts from India's Centre for Chronic Disease Control, underlines the need to address environmental risk factors, such as air pollution and climate change, that pose significant challenges to healthy childhood development.

Experts emphasize that the benefits of ECCE programmes far outweigh the costs, urging for supportive policies and integration of climate action plans to ensure children receive vital nurturing care during this pivotal developmental period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024