Unlocking Potential: The Impact of Early Childhood Care in LMICs

A recent study published in The Lancet sheds light on the importance of the 'next 1,000 days' for child development in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). It stresses enhanced access to early childhood care and education (ECCE), proposing increased investment and policy changes as crucial steps forward.

The paper, involving international researchers, including experts from India's Centre for Chronic Disease Control, underlines the need to address environmental risk factors, such as air pollution and climate change, that pose significant challenges to healthy childhood development.

Experts emphasize that the benefits of ECCE programmes far outweigh the costs, urging for supportive policies and integration of climate action plans to ensure children receive vital nurturing care during this pivotal developmental period.

