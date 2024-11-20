Left Menu

Education Behind Bars: Maoist Leader's Academic Pursuit

Sabyasachi Panda, a top Maoist leader in Odisha serving a life sentence, aims to pursue an MA in Public Administration via the Odisha State Open University. Alongside five other inmates, he has applied for the program. Study materials will be provided upon admission, preparing inmates for exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected turn of events, Sabyasachi Panda, a prominent Maoist leader currently imprisoned at Odisha's Berhampur circle jail, has expressed a desire to further his education. Panda, serving a life sentence, intends to pursue a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Odisha State Open University (OSOU).

Panda, who previously completed his Bachelor's degree via distance learning from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), is among six inmates seeking admission into the two-year correspondence course. According to DN Barik, the senior superintendent of Berhampur circle jail, the necessary documents for Panda and the other applicants, including four convicts and two undertrials, have been submitted.

Jail educator Sanatan Khillar noted that once admitted, inmates will receive study materials to prepare independently for their exams. Panda, apprehended on July 18, 2014, for his involvement in over 130 Maoist-related cases, was sentenced to life for waging war against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

