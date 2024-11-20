Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Fatally Stabbed at School

A tragic incident unfolded at a government school in Mallipattinam when a woman teacher was fatally stabbed by a youth, creating a tense atmosphere within the institution, police reported on Wednesday.

The youth, swiftly detained, attacked the teacher multiple times in the school's staff room as horrified colleagues looked on, according to police statements.

Outrage surged among locals, and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi vehemently denounced the assault on teacher Ramani on social media, promising severe legal repercussions for the assailant.

