Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Fatally Stabbed at School

A woman teacher in Mallipattinam was fatally attacked by a youth on school premises. The incident, witnessed by colleagues, led to community outrage. Tamil Nadu School Education Minister condemned the attack, emphasizing zero tolerance for violence against educators. The teacher succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Teacher Fatally Stabbed at School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a government school in Mallipattinam when a woman teacher was fatally stabbed by a youth, creating a tense atmosphere within the institution, police reported on Wednesday.

The youth, swiftly detained, attacked the teacher multiple times in the school's staff room as horrified colleagues looked on, according to police statements.

Outrage surged among locals, and Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi vehemently denounced the assault on teacher Ramani on social media, promising severe legal repercussions for the assailant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024