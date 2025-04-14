Trump's Ever-Changing Tariff Policies Cause Economic Tremors

President Donald Trump plans to temporarily exclude smartphones and computers from tariffs on Chinese imports, while pledging future national security investigations into the semiconductor sector. This move comes amid political and market volatility due to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced critical technology products, including semiconductors, would face separate new tariffs soon. The administration's inconsistent tariff policies have disrupted markets, with the S&P 500 experiencing significant losses.

China retaliated by raising tariffs on U.S. imports. Political figures, including Senator Warren, criticize the administration's chaotic tariff strategy, warning of potential economic setbacks. Observers express concerns about the risk of recession due to these tariff disputes.

