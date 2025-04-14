Governor's Residence Set Ablaze on Passover Night: Suspect in Custody

A 38-year-old suspect, identified as Cody Balmer, has been detained following an arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's residence. The incident occurred as Shapiro's family celebrated Passover on Saturday night, adding a possible hate-motivated dimension to the crime. The governor and his family were evacuated safely.

State police reported that Balmer breached the mansion's defenses, set the residence on fire, and fled the scene. Authorities swiftly apprehended him just hours later. Although the fire left damage, no injuries were reported. Governor Shapiro reassures that federal assistance will be provided as investigations continue.

With Shapiro a potential Democratic presidential candidate for 2028, security measures are being reassessed. He remains resolute, emphasizing his commitment to service and freedom. The incident's motive is still unclear, pending further investigation by federal authorities and Pennsylvania's district attorney.

(With inputs from agencies.)