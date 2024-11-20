Midday Meal Mishap in Telangana: 17 Students Fallen Sick

Seventeen students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalized on Wednesday after falling sick from their midday meal, official sources confirmed.

Of the affected, fifteen continue to receive hospital care while two have been discharged, per official reports.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, responding to the incident, instructed the District Collector to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the cause and accountability, ensuring such incidents do not reoccur.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted Reddy's directives for ensuring the best care for the students and called for preventive steps across districts.

Over 400 students partook in the lunch at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor Mandal when 17 began exhibiting symptoms like vomiting and headaches, reported the District Educational Officer.

Authorities are probing possible food poisoning as the trigger for the illnesses, reinforcing the state's resolve to maintain nutrition safety in schools.

