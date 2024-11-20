Left Menu

Midday Meal Mishap in Telangana: 17 Students Fallen Sick

Seventeen students from a Telangana school fell sick after a midday meal. Fifteen remain hospitalized. Chief Minister Reddy calls for investigation and preventive measures. Over 400 students were served; symptoms suggest possible food poisoning. Authorities focus on student health and accountability, promising strict action against negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:17 IST
Midday Meal Mishap in Telangana: 17 Students Fallen Sick
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seventeen students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were hospitalized on Wednesday after falling sick from their midday meal, official sources confirmed.

Of the affected, fifteen continue to receive hospital care while two have been discharged, per official reports.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, responding to the incident, instructed the District Collector to conduct a thorough investigation to identify the cause and accountability, ensuring such incidents do not reoccur.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office highlighted Reddy's directives for ensuring the best care for the students and called for preventive steps across districts.

Over 400 students partook in the lunch at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor Mandal when 17 began exhibiting symptoms like vomiting and headaches, reported the District Educational Officer.

Authorities are probing possible food poisoning as the trigger for the illnesses, reinforcing the state's resolve to maintain nutrition safety in schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024