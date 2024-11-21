Left Menu

Symbiosis Law Admission Test 2025: Secure Your Spot at a Premier Law School

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has opened registration for the 2025 Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), a key entrance exam for its prestigious law programs. The test will be held on December 13 and December 15, 2024. The deadline to register is November 22, 2024.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has announced the 2025 registration dates for the Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), marking a significant scheduling shift for the esteemed entrance exam. The key test dates include December 13 and December 15, 2024, which diverges from the traditional May timeline.

Candidates interested in securing one of the limited 300 spots in these top-tier law programs must register by November 22, 2024. Notably, the exam will be administered twice, with the highest score used for admissions consideration. SLAT, previously part of the broader Symbiosis Entrance Test, stands as the sole entry point to renowned Symbiosis Law Schools across India.

Symbiosis Law School, Pune, especially lauded for its robust placement performance, offers those admitted a chance at international packages going as high as 52 LPA. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the official SLAT website to begin their application process and secure their future in legal education.

