DU's Landmark Decision: Re-evaluation to Empower Law Students

Delhi University is set to introduce a significant change for its law students, allowing them access to answer sheet re-evaluation. Previously unavailable, this option will be extended to LLB students in the forthcoming academic year, university officials confirmed.

This initiative will later broaden to encompass students in management, medicine, and other professional programs. While re-evaluation has long been available for other undergraduate and postgraduate courses, this move underscores DU's commitment to ensuring fairness in professional courses.

The Faculty of Law, with its over 10,000 students, will initially benefit from this change. Currently, DU charges Rs 1,000 for re-evaluation and Rs 750 for rechecking—strictly a recount without reassessment. These fees apply to all courses and are periodically updated, as noted on DU's website. Officials indicated this policy shift could lead to better accountability among evaluators, ensuring meticulous paper checking. Upcoming detailed guidelines will clarify re-evaluation procedures for law students.

