Empowering Women Engineers: IGDTUW's Inspirational Convocation Ceremony
The Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women held its seventh convocation ceremony, awarding 921 degrees. High-profile attendees included LG V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi. The event celebrated the achievements of graduates and highlighted the university's dedication to nurturing skilled female engineers.
- Country:
- India
Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) marked a significant milestone during its seventh convocation ceremony on Friday, with 921 degrees awarded. Distinguished guests included Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, both of whom praised the institution's commitment to empowering female engineers.
A breakdown of the awarded degrees revealed 735 undergraduate, 170 postgraduate, and 16 doctorate degrees. Furthermore, exceptional students were recognized with two Chancellor Gold Medals and 12 Vice-Chancellor Gold Medals across various disciplines.
The ceremony saw Saxena commend IGDTUW's progress as a pivotal force in developing skilled engineers. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi inspired the graduates to act as catalysts for progress, urging them to embody leadership as they join the professional world. Vice-Chancellor Ranjana Jha shared a sense of pride in the university's achievements in supporting research-led education for women.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Government offices in Delhi to follow staggered timings to reduce traffic congestion in view of pollution: CM Atishi.
Primary schools in Delhi will switch to online classes until further directions due to rising pollution: CM Atishi.
Praise for Atishi: A Thousand Times Better
In-person classes, apart from class 11-12, to be discontinued for all students under GRAP-4 restrictions: Delhi CM Atishi.
Delhi's Law and Order Under Scrutiny: CM Atishi's Outcry Against Union Home Minister