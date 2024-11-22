Empowering Women Engineers: IGDTUW's Inspirational Convocation Ceremony

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) marked a significant milestone during its seventh convocation ceremony on Friday, with 921 degrees awarded. Distinguished guests included Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, both of whom praised the institution's commitment to empowering female engineers.

A breakdown of the awarded degrees revealed 735 undergraduate, 170 postgraduate, and 16 doctorate degrees. Furthermore, exceptional students were recognized with two Chancellor Gold Medals and 12 Vice-Chancellor Gold Medals across various disciplines.

The ceremony saw Saxena commend IGDTUW's progress as a pivotal force in developing skilled engineers. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi inspired the graduates to act as catalysts for progress, urging them to embody leadership as they join the professional world. Vice-Chancellor Ranjana Jha shared a sense of pride in the university's achievements in supporting research-led education for women.

