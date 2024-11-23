West Bengal Portal Hacking Scandal: Calls for Strengthened Security

In West Bengal, concerns over the security of the Banglar Siksha portal have intensified. School leaders have urged the education department to fortify defenses against cyberattacks that threaten student funds and sensitive information.

A letter to the department highlights the portal's vulnerability. It underscores the urgent need for stronger servers, robust encryption, and timely alert systems to protect against hacking attempts.

The call for action follows revelations that around 1,900 students did not receive their allocated funds due to hacking. This incident prompted arrests and a reassessment of security protocols by the authorities.

