India Dismisses Claims of Security Breach at Bangladesh Mission

India refutes Bangladeshi media reports as misleading, clarifying that a protest outside the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi did not attempt to breach security. The protest, involving about 20-25 youths, was in response to the killing of Hindu man Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh's Mymensingh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:08 IST
India has firmly dismissed media reports from Bangladesh suggesting a security breach outside the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) labeled the claims as 'misleading propaganda.'

According to the MEA, around 20-25 youths had gathered to protest the gruesome killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, Bangladesh. The group demanded protection for minorities in Bangladesh. There were allegations from certain Bangladeshi media outlets that this protest attempted to compromise the security of the high commission premises.

The Indian ministry clarified that there was no breach attempt, and the protest was peacefully dispersed by police shortly after it began. India reiterated its commitment to the safety of diplomatic missions under the Vienna Convention and condemned the killing of Das, urging Bangladeshi authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

