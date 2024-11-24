Left Menu

Schools Set to Reopen in Manipur Amidst Recent Unrest

Educational institutions in Manipur's Imphal Valley and Jiribam district are scheduled to reopen after a week-long closure due to violence. The directive applies to government, private, and central schools, as well as colleges and universities, effective November 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:05 IST
Schools Set to Reopen in Manipur Amidst Recent Unrest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Educational institutions in Manipur, including those in Imphal Valley and Jiribam district, will reopen next Monday after being closed for a week due to violence, an official has confirmed.

The closures affected schools and colleges in several districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam, following prohibitory orders issued to curb fresh unrest.

The resumption, set for November 25, encompasses all government, private, government-aided, and central schools, as well as state universities, according to directives from the Directorate of Education and the Higher and Technical Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024