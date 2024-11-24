Schools Set to Reopen in Manipur Amidst Recent Unrest

Educational institutions in Manipur, including those in Imphal Valley and Jiribam district, will reopen next Monday after being closed for a week due to violence, an official has confirmed.

The closures affected schools and colleges in several districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Jiribam, following prohibitory orders issued to curb fresh unrest.

The resumption, set for November 25, encompasses all government, private, government-aided, and central schools, as well as state universities, according to directives from the Directorate of Education and the Higher and Technical Education Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)