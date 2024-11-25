NZ Strengthens Global Ties with Asia and Latin America Through PM’s Scholarships

New Zealand is reinforcing its international connections with Asia and Latin America as 119 individuals have been awarded Prime Minister’s Scholarships to pursue educational experiences abroad, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds announced.

“Expanding New Zealand’s global engagement through world-class international education is a key government priority,” Ms Simmonds stated. “We are committed to building deeper ties with the world and ensuring our nation remains globally competitive.”

This latest round of scholarships will enable recipients to travel to diverse destinations, including Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Greater China, India, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Chile. Participants will undertake a variety of study and internship programs aimed at strengthening their cultural, academic, and professional expertise.

Recipients hail from across New Zealand, with representation from Rotorua, Gisborne, Hastings, Feilding, Tauranga, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Palmerston North, Christchurch, Dunedin, Nelson, and Oamaru.

“The Prime Minister’s Scholarships offer a fantastic opportunity for New Zealanders to foster lifelong connections while expanding their understanding of diverse cultures and business practices across Asia and Latin America,” Ms Simmonds emphasized.

The demand for these scholarships has surged, with a record-breaking 324 applications received in this round. This reflects a growing interest among New Zealanders in international education and cultural exchange.

Over the next year, recipients will participate in a wide range of programs, including semester exchanges, medical electives, language immersion courses, internships, research projects, and indigenous integration initiatives. The areas of study span from music education to zoology, demonstrating the breadth of New Zealand’s academic engagement with the world.

“These scholarships foster an exchange of ideas, culture, and expertise, enriching both New Zealand and our international partners,” Ms Simmonds noted. “They also showcase the strength and global appeal of our education system on the international stage.”

Beyond personal and professional development, the scholarships are an investment in building long-term global relationships. Participants are expected to return to New Zealand with enhanced skills, broader perspectives, and networks that will contribute to New Zealand’s economy, culture, and international reputation.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships, established in 2013, have supported thousands of New Zealanders in gaining global experience. This initiative aligns with New Zealand’s strategic goal of fostering meaningful international partnerships while highlighting the value of cultural diversity and collaboration in an interconnected world.