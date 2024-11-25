Amity University Madhya Pradesh Achieves Impressive Rank in QS Asian University Rankings

In a significant achievement, Amity University Madhya Pradesh has secured the #278 spot in the QS Asian University Rankings for Southern Asia 2025, positioning itself in the 851-900 band in the overall Asian University Rankings. This accolade underscores the university's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding educational standards.

The QS Asia University Rankings serve as a globally acknowledged framework for assessing higher education excellence, scrutinizing institutions across a broad array of indicators, including research, learning experience, and employability.

Lt Gen VK Sharma, Pro-Chancellor of Amity University Madhya Pradesh, expressed his pride in the accomplishment, stating, "Being recognized in the QS Asia University Rankings 2025: Southern Asia is a true honor and validates our relentless efforts in providing top-tier education, particularly within Madhya Pradesh." Founded to promote industry-focused education, the university is pivotal in fostering socio-economic growth. It offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs and is accredited by NAAC.

(With inputs from agencies.)