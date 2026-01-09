Left Menu

Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Power Research Institute Director

The CBI has apprehended Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute, on charges of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 9.5 lakh, following a detailed investigation into the alleged corruption. Officials confirmed the arrest as part of a crackdown on bribery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:52 IST
Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Power Research Institute Director
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, the Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute, over allegations of bribery. Chennu is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 9.5 lakh, according to information released by the officials.

The arrest follows a comprehensive probe by the CBI into the corrupt practices within the institute, which plays a critical role in power research and development. The authorities have been investigating several leads in a widespread crackdown on corruption.

Officials from the CBI stated that the latest arrest is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and integrity within central institutions, aiming to dismantle networks of corruption and wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

Controversy Swirls as xAI's Grok Chatbot Faces Backlash Over Image Misuse

 Global
2
Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

Sweden's Asylum Numbers Hit Historic Low Amid Policy Shifts

 Sweden
3
India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

India Voices Concern Over Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis

 India
4
Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

Big players should enter aviation sector, not fly-by-night types: Former avi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026