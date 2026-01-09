Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Power Research Institute Director
The CBI has apprehended Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute, on charges of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 9.5 lakh, following a detailed investigation into the alleged corruption. Officials confirmed the arrest as part of a crackdown on bribery.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, the Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute, over allegations of bribery. Chennu is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 9.5 lakh, according to information released by the officials.
The arrest follows a comprehensive probe by the CBI into the corrupt practices within the institute, which plays a critical role in power research and development. The authorities have been investigating several leads in a widespread crackdown on corruption.
Officials from the CBI stated that the latest arrest is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and integrity within central institutions, aiming to dismantle networks of corruption and wrongdoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sabarimala Gold Scandal: Chief Priest Arrested Amid Investigation
Tragic End: Lone Sadhu's Death Sparks Murder Investigation in Hasayan
Assam CM Delivers: Massive Recruitment Drive with Zero Corruption
Fire Tragedy at Swiss Ski Resort: Owners Under Investigation
Sri Lanka Revives Stalled Corruption Cases Against Former Regime