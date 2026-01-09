Bribery Scandal: CBI Arrests Power Research Institute Director

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, the Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute, over allegations of bribery. Chennu is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 9.5 lakh, according to information released by the officials.

The arrest follows a comprehensive probe by the CBI into the corrupt practices within the institute, which plays a critical role in power research and development. The authorities have been investigating several leads in a widespread crackdown on corruption.

Officials from the CBI stated that the latest arrest is part of a broader effort to ensure transparency and integrity within central institutions, aiming to dismantle networks of corruption and wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)