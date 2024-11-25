Left Menu

GeneBlocks: Revolutionizing Genetics Education Through Serious Gaming

GeneBlocks, a board game developed by Malaysian researchers, brings serious gaming to genetics education. By making complex genetic principles accessible through interactive gameplay, the game enhances understanding among students. It represents a broader trend in serious gaming, using strategies to foster deep learning across various educational fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:16 IST
In Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian researchers at Monash University have unveiled GeneBlocks, an innovative board game designed to simplify and enhance the learning of genetic principles by making the process interactive and engaging for students.

The game, part of a growing trend in serious gaming, aims to transform traditional educational methods by incorporating exciting gameplay elements, including competition and problem-solving, into complex subjects like DNA replication and genetic inheritance.

By integrating serious gaming techniques, GeneBlocks serves as a model for using game-based learning to not just engage students but to deepen their understanding of challenging topics, inspiring a new approach to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

