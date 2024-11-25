Bridging Borders: China's Call for Enhanced Japan Relations

China is encouraging Japan to boost reciprocal people exchanges, following Beijing's recent announcement of visa-free arrangements for Japanese citizens. The Chinese government sees this as a significant step towards fostering better bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the importance of deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Speaking on potential reciprocal arrangements, Mao Ning highlighted China's hopes for improved cooperation from Japan.

This diplomatic move aligns with China's broader strategy to enhance relations and promote mutual understanding through increased interaction and cultural exchange between the countries' citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)