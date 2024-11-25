Left Menu

Bridging Borders: China's Call for Enhanced Japan Relations

China encourages Japan to enhance reciprocal people-to-people exchanges, following Beijing's announcement of a visa-free arrangement for Japanese citizens. This initiative aims to improve bilateral relations. Chinese spokesperson Mao Ning invited Japan to join efforts to facilitate these exchanges for mutual benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 13:01 IST
Bridging Borders: China's Call for Enhanced Japan Relations
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • China

China is encouraging Japan to boost reciprocal people exchanges, following Beijing's recent announcement of visa-free arrangements for Japanese citizens. The Chinese government sees this as a significant step towards fostering better bilateral ties.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning emphasized the importance of deepening people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. Speaking on potential reciprocal arrangements, Mao Ning highlighted China's hopes for improved cooperation from Japan.

This diplomatic move aligns with China's broader strategy to enhance relations and promote mutual understanding through increased interaction and cultural exchange between the countries' citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024