Controversial Claims on Delhi's Education Policy: Allegations of Corruption and Incompetence
The BJP has raised concerns over the Delhi government's education policies, highlighting high failure rates in classes nine and eleven and accusing the government of misusing funds and engaging in corruption. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta claims abandoned school projects and the closure of schools have negatively impacted thousands of students. Investigations continue.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scrutinized the Delhi government's education policies, citing high failure rates among students in classes nine and eleven.
BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accused the administration of masking corruption under the guise of an 'education revolution,' alleging misuse of funds in school construction and incomplete projects.
Accusations include the closing of 29 Bal Pratibha Vikas Schools, with Gupta labeling it as a political conspiracy that has jeopardized the future of many students.
No immediate response came from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to these claims. Gupta asserted that nearly three lakh students failed in classes nine and eleven from 2022-24 and were expelled, driven to pursue correspondence programs instead.
Gupta highlighted abandoned school projects, such as a Rs 45 crore SOSE building in Dariyapur Kala, and an unused Rs 50 crore school in Shahbad Dairy due to waterlogging.
He pointed to irregularities in classroom construction, noting few completed despite billions allocated from 2015-2023.
As investigations continue, Gupta challenged the government's claims of a world-class education system, accusing them of embezzlement and calling for a protest in Dariyapur Kala on November 28.
(With inputs from agencies.)
