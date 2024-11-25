Left Menu

Controversial Claims on Delhi's Education Policy: Allegations of Corruption and Incompetence

The BJP has raised concerns over the Delhi government's education policies, highlighting high failure rates in classes nine and eleven and accusing the government of misusing funds and engaging in corruption. BJP MLA Vijender Gupta claims abandoned school projects and the closure of schools have negatively impacted thousands of students. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:26 IST
Controversial Claims on Delhi's Education Policy: Allegations of Corruption and Incompetence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday scrutinized the Delhi government's education policies, citing high failure rates among students in classes nine and eleven.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accused the administration of masking corruption under the guise of an 'education revolution,' alleging misuse of funds in school construction and incomplete projects.

Accusations include the closing of 29 Bal Pratibha Vikas Schools, with Gupta labeling it as a political conspiracy that has jeopardized the future of many students.

No immediate response came from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to these claims. Gupta asserted that nearly three lakh students failed in classes nine and eleven from 2022-24 and were expelled, driven to pursue correspondence programs instead.

Gupta highlighted abandoned school projects, such as a Rs 45 crore SOSE building in Dariyapur Kala, and an unused Rs 50 crore school in Shahbad Dairy due to waterlogging.

He pointed to irregularities in classroom construction, noting few completed despite billions allocated from 2015-2023.

As investigations continue, Gupta challenged the government's claims of a world-class education system, accusing them of embezzlement and calling for a protest in Dariyapur Kala on November 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024