Tragic Bus Accident: Student Loses Life in Picnic Journey

A bus carrying students and teachers from Saraswati High School overturned near Deoli Pendhari village, resulting in the death of a Class 7 student and injuries to several others. The accident occurred during a trip to Wardha district, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 11:57 IST
Bus Accidents
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on Tuesday morning claimed the life of a young student when a bus overturned near Deoli Pendhari village. Several others, including students and teachers, sustained injuries.

Students and teachers from Saraswati High School in Shankar Nagar were en route to a picnic location in the Wardha district in a convoy of five buses. The mishap occurred on Hingani Road's hilly section, leading to severe injuries for a girl and a teacher who were taken to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident, according to Hingna police. The incident has cast a shadow over what was intended to be a joyful outing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

