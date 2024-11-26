Left Menu

One Nation One Subscription: Revolutionizing Access To Scholarly Articles In India

The Indian government's 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme aims to provide nationwide access to scholarly articles and journals through a unified digital portal. With an allocated budget of Rs 6,000 crore, the initiative will encompass over 6,300 institutions, benefiting nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers.

Union Budget 2024-25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved the 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme, an initiative aimed at transforming access to scholarly research articles across India.

This scheme will facilitate a seamless, digital process for government higher education institutions and central R&D laboratories to access research publications. Around Rs 6,000 crore has been set aside for the scheme, covering the years 2025 to 2027.

The Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET) will coordinate the national subscription, benefiting 6,300 institutions and approximately 1.8 crore students, faculty, and researchers. The scheme includes access to nearly 13,000 e-journals from 30 major international publishers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

