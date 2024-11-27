Empowering Tomorrow: India’s Youth as Catalysts for Change

Highlighting India's students' potential as agents of change, UN resident coordinator Shombi Sharp emphasized the pivotal role of education in shaping the nation's future. According to Sharp, achieving the 'Viksit Bharat' vision relies on providing children with not just quality education but also a sense of civic responsibility.

The 'RiseUp4Peace' educational initiative launched by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime aims to empower young individuals to avert negative influences. UNODC South Asia and NCERT, along with policy-makers and educators, recently convened in New Delhi to discuss fostering peace and inclusion through education.

Integrating arts, technology, and sports, the initiative involves over 30,000 stakeholders, promoting innovative interventions. NCERT's Joint Director Amarendra Prasad Behera highlighted the crucial need for values-driven educational modules that bridge the gap to a just society, adhering to NEP 2020 and NCF 2023 guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)