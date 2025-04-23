Left Menu

Maharashtra Embraces NEP 2020: Language Policy Clarified

Maharashtra ministers Dada Bhuse and Deepak Kesarkar addressed concerns about the National Education Policy 2020 language implementation. They clarified that Hindi teaching isn't imposed but aligns with easing past mandatory standards. Marathi remains crucially mandatory, with state efforts enhancing its prominence. Maharashtra adheres to NEP's three-language mandate, including two Indian tongues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:31 IST
Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse sought to dispel apprehensions regarding the language criteria under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, affirming no language imposition on students. Bhuse emphasized that the NEP 2020 allows for cultural and linguistic priorities, with no directive from the central government to enforce any particular language.

Addressing the state's stance, Bhuse clarified that, traditionally, Hindi instruction begins at Class 5. State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar further explained that Hindi would now be taught from Classes 1 to 5, but prior requirements for Classes 5 to 7 would be lifted, focusing instead on primary-level basics.

Kesarkar acknowledged the previous misinterpretations and highlighted the ease with which Marathi and Hindi could be learned together due to their shared Devanagari script. The state's commitment to Marathi is evident through initiatives like the classical language status and the Marathi International Council launched in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

