Maharashtra Embraces NEP 2020: Language Policy Clarified

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse sought to dispel apprehensions regarding the language criteria under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, affirming no language imposition on students. Bhuse emphasized that the NEP 2020 allows for cultural and linguistic priorities, with no directive from the central government to enforce any particular language.

Addressing the state's stance, Bhuse clarified that, traditionally, Hindi instruction begins at Class 5. State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar further explained that Hindi would now be taught from Classes 1 to 5, but prior requirements for Classes 5 to 7 would be lifted, focusing instead on primary-level basics.

Kesarkar acknowledged the previous misinterpretations and highlighted the ease with which Marathi and Hindi could be learned together due to their shared Devanagari script. The state's commitment to Marathi is evident through initiatives like the classical language status and the Marathi International Council launched in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)