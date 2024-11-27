William Hague: Oxford University's Historic Appointment

William Hague, renowned former British foreign minister and Conservative Party leader, has secured the role of chancellor at the University of Oxford. His election, on a largely ceremonial but prestigious platform, comes after a competitive race against notable candidates.

Hague takes over from Chris Patten, a key conservative figure and Britain's last governor of Hong Kong, as the 160th recorded chancellor in the institution's illustrious history, a post dating back over 800 years. His new role focuses on oversight of key university ceremonies, fundraising initiatives, and representation at global events.

A 1982 graduate of Oxford University with a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics, Hague expressed commitment to serving an institution he holds dear. His appointment reflects Oxford's elite status, having recently been named top of the World University Rankings 2024 by Times Higher Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)