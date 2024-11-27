Left Menu

Delhi University Revamps Elective Subject Policy for Struggling Students

Delhi University students can now switch electives if they struggle to pass after multiple attempts. Effective for 2024-25, this decision amends the previous prohibition on changing optional subjects mid-semester. Students must meet all academic requirements for the new subject to earn credits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi University students facing difficulties in passing their elective or optional subjects will now have the opportunity to switch to a different subject. This change follows a recent notification permitting students to explore alternatives after repeated unsuccessful attempts.

The decision marks a significant change in the university's academic guidelines and will be implemented from the 2024-25 academic year. This comes as a revision to Clause 6 of Ordinance IV, which formerly restricted changes to optional subjects during any semester of both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Under the new policy, students seeking to change subjects must adhere to all academic obligations, such as attending classes, completing internal assessments, and earning the requisite credits for the newly chosen elective course. The university has instructed all affiliated colleges and departments to ensure compliance starting this academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

