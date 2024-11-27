Delhi University Revamps Elective Subject Policy for Struggling Students

Delhi University students facing difficulties in passing their elective or optional subjects will now have the opportunity to switch to a different subject. This change follows a recent notification permitting students to explore alternatives after repeated unsuccessful attempts.

The decision marks a significant change in the university's academic guidelines and will be implemented from the 2024-25 academic year. This comes as a revision to Clause 6 of Ordinance IV, which formerly restricted changes to optional subjects during any semester of both undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

Under the new policy, students seeking to change subjects must adhere to all academic obligations, such as attending classes, completing internal assessments, and earning the requisite credits for the newly chosen elective course. The university has instructed all affiliated colleges and departments to ensure compliance starting this academic year.

(With inputs from agencies.)