Delhi Kicks Off Nursery Admissions with Latest Criteria

The admission procedure for nursery in approximately 1,741 private schools in Delhi is slated to commence from Thursday, marking the initiation of the registration process.

As per the circular issued by Delhi's Department of Education (DoE) on November 12, the admission process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 in the city's private institutions for the 2025-26 academic session will start on November 28.

Registrations run until December 20, with general admission lists due for release on January 17, 2025. Important selection criteria include neighborhood locality, gender, and sibling status, alongside specific requirements for minority groups and physically disabled parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)