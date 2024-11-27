Left Menu

Delhi Kicks Off Nursery Admissions with Latest Criteria

The nursery admission process for 1,741 private schools in Delhi begins on November 28, 2025. Key criteria include proximity, girl child, and siblings, with some schools also considering minority groups. The DoE requires a 25% reservation for EWS, DG, and children with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The admission procedure for nursery in approximately 1,741 private schools in Delhi is slated to commence from Thursday, marking the initiation of the registration process.

As per the circular issued by Delhi's Department of Education (DoE) on November 12, the admission process for nursery, KG, and Class 1 in the city's private institutions for the 2025-26 academic session will start on November 28.

Registrations run until December 20, with general admission lists due for release on January 17, 2025. Important selection criteria include neighborhood locality, gender, and sibling status, alongside specific requirements for minority groups and physically disabled parents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

