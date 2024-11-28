Ohio Enacts Controversial Bathroom Law Amid Transgender Rights Debate

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has enacted a new law restricting bathroom use in educational institutions to align with individuals' biological gender. Titled the Protect All Students Act, this legislation spans from kindergarten through college, including private schools.

The move swiftly sparked controversy. Proponents, like Aaron Baer of the Center for Christian Virtue, championed the legislation as a necessary measure for safeguarding students. However, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) condemned it, labeling the law as an 'anti-trans bathroom bill' and an infringement on privacy rights.

The law further prevents transgender students from sharing overnight accommodations with students of the opposite biological gender. Ohio's enactment of this policy places it alongside several U.S. states maneuvering similar restrictions, amidst a contentious national debate on transgender rights and discrimination.

