Education Sector Faces Crisis: Over 5,100 Teaching Posts Vacant Nationwide
The Rajya Sabha was informed about 5,182 vacant teaching positions in central universities. The Union Minister stated that while over 7,650 positions have been filled, vacancies persist due to retirements and student population growth. A recruitment portal, CU-Chayan, was launched to assist in filling these posts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 5,100 teaching posts remain unfilled across central universities nationwide, as reported to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, disclosed the figures in response to a written inquiry, highlighting the scope of the staffing challenge.
Despite concerted efforts that have seen over 7,650 positions filled, vacancies persist due to ongoing retirements and increasing student numbers. To address this, the UGC launched the CU-Chayan recruitment portal to streamline the hiring process across central universities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes: Verdict Reserved on Teacher Recruitment Scam Bail
AIBOC Calls for Action: 5-Day Work Week and Staff Recruitment at Public Sector Banks
Protests Erupt in Gilgit-Baltistan: Students Demand Immediate Faculty Recruitment
Innovation at Lightning Speed: How Goodspace.AI Is Revolutionizing Recruitment
Territorial Army Recruitment Drive in Baramulla Draws Record Participation