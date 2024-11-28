Education Sector Faces Crisis: Over 5,100 Teaching Posts Vacant Nationwide

More than 5,100 teaching posts remain unfilled across central universities nationwide, as reported to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar, disclosed the figures in response to a written inquiry, highlighting the scope of the staffing challenge.

Despite concerted efforts that have seen over 7,650 positions filled, vacancies persist due to ongoing retirements and increasing student numbers. To address this, the UGC launched the CU-Chayan recruitment portal to streamline the hiring process across central universities.

(With inputs from agencies.)