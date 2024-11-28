Kerala Pioneers Menstrual Leave for ITI Students

The Kerala government made history on Thursday with its decision to offer two days of menstrual leave each month to female students attending Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the initiative, acknowledging the challenging nature of many skill-training programs traditionally dominated by male trainees, where women are now excelling.

This measure will impact female students across over 100 ITIs in Kerala, as officials determine the exact number of beneficiaries. The plan also includes making Saturdays holidays for ITI students, with adjusted shifts to compensate for any lost training time.

(With inputs from agencies.)