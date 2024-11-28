Left Menu

Kerala Pioneers Menstrual Leave for ITI Students

The Kerala government announced a historic decision to grant two days of menstrual leave each month for female students in ITIs. This initiative recognizes the physically demanding nature of skill-training programs and provides much-needed respite. Additionally, Saturdays will be holidays for ITI students, with rescheduled training shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:29 IST
Kerala Pioneers Menstrual Leave for ITI Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government made history on Thursday with its decision to offer two days of menstrual leave each month to female students attending Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the initiative, acknowledging the challenging nature of many skill-training programs traditionally dominated by male trainees, where women are now excelling.

This measure will impact female students across over 100 ITIs in Kerala, as officials determine the exact number of beneficiaries. The plan also includes making Saturdays holidays for ITI students, with adjusted shifts to compensate for any lost training time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024