BJP and Congress Clash Over India's New Education Policy

Tarun Chugh, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a strong critique against the Congress party, claiming it has perpetuated a "colonial mindset" and accused it of fostering communalism, appeasement, and nepotism. Chugh attributed this to Congress' influence in the educational system over nearly six decades post-Independence.

The issue heated up further when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the New Education Policy (NEP) as a step towards the 'Indianisation' of the educational framework, suggesting it rectifies historical missteps introduced by older policies.

In contrast, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the NEP in an editorial, accusing it of promoting centralization, commercialization, and communalization. Despite Gandhi's stance, Fadnavis argues that anyone patriotic would support the NEP's Indianisation. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government stands opposed to the NEP's three-language formula and the delimitation exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)