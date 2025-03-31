Left Menu

BJP and Congress Clash Over India's New Education Policy

BJP accuses Congress of maintaining a colonial mindset post-Independence. Maharashtra's Chief Minister supports the New Education Policy (NEP) as a move towards 'Indianisation' while Congress' Sonia Gandhi criticizes it for centralization. Tensions rise as Tamil Nadu opposes NEP's language and delimitation policies.

31-03-2025
Tarun Chugh, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launched a strong critique against the Congress party, claiming it has perpetuated a "colonial mindset" and accused it of fostering communalism, appeasement, and nepotism. Chugh attributed this to Congress' influence in the educational system over nearly six decades post-Independence.

The issue heated up further when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the New Education Policy (NEP) as a step towards the 'Indianisation' of the educational framework, suggesting it rectifies historical missteps introduced by older policies.

In contrast, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized the NEP in an editorial, accusing it of promoting centralization, commercialization, and communalization. Despite Gandhi's stance, Fadnavis argues that anyone patriotic would support the NEP's Indianisation. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government stands opposed to the NEP's three-language formula and the delimitation exercise.

