Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Education Policy: The '3Cs' Haunting Indian Education

In a scathing critique, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi lambasted the Modi government's education policy, accusing it of centralizing power, commercializing education, and communalizing textbooks. The veteran politician's accusations came in a recent article where she painted a dire picture of India's current education landscape.

Sonia Gandhi highlighted the government's failure to consult state actors while implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and faulted it for coercing states into adopting central schemes by leveraging funds. The policy emphasis on privatization, she argued, has marginalized economically disadvantaged students.

Moreover, Gandhi warned against the revised school curricula, which she claims sanitizes history by omitting significant events and figures, and the ideological bias in university appointments. Her passionate call to action implores an end to what she describes as the 'carnage' of India's public education system.

