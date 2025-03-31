UP Minister Criticizes Congress Over English Education Policy Amid NEP Debate
UP Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad criticized Congress's past education policy, claiming it hindered rural English education. Responding to Sonia Gandhi's critique of the NEP, Nishad labeled Congress dishonest for mismatching actions on the Right to Education. Meanwhile, Gandhi accused the NEP of centralization and neglecting public schools.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad criticized the Congress party's previous education policies, attributing their political rejection to failures in improving rural education in English. Nishad's comments were a reaction to Sonia Gandhi's recent critique of the National Education Policy (NEP).
Nishad argued that India's rural populations were deprived of learning English for decades under Congress governance. He accused Congress of dishonesty and failing to implement the Right to Education Act effectively, suggesting they undermined educational progress by neglecting merit-based exams.
Conversely, Sonia Gandhi penned an opinion piece condemning the NEP's focus on centralization, commercialization, and communalization, contending the policy sidelines public education and excludes many from the schooling system. Her remarks come amidst ongoing debates on educational reforms aimed at uplifting India's academic framework with the NEP of 2020.
(With inputs from agencies.)