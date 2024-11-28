UGC Introduces Flexible Study Durations: Accelerated and Extended Degree Programs

In a significant announcement, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled plans to allow Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to offer more flexible study durations for undergraduate students. The Accelerated Degree Programme (ADP) and Extended Degree Programme (EDP) will give students the option to complete their degrees faster or slower than the standard timeframes.

The UGC's approval includes a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will soon be made public for stakeholder feedback. Despite a change in duration, these degrees will be considered equivalent to the standard duration ones for any academic or employment purpose.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the new programs can cater to individual learning abilities, and students opting for these will maintain the same credit requirements. Committees at HEIs will oversee students' eligibility and performance assessments to determine their suitability for ADP and EDP enrollment.

