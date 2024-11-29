Mission-Mode Approach to Boost State's Education Ranking

The Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, has called for a unified mission-mode approach among teachers to elevate the state's education standards. During a recent video conference with the Primary Teachers Federation, Thakur stressed the importance of the Parkash Rashtriya Sarvekshan-2024, a crucial nationwide educational competency survey.

Scheduled for December, the survey will evaluate students in language, Mathematics, Science, and Social Sciences among classes III, VI, and IX in both government and private schools. Thakur underscored the need for comprehensive preparations, urging regular practice sessions and targeted support for bridging learning gaps.

Further, he praised the federation's dedication to improving educational standards. New measures, including mock tests and English-medium classes, are in place to boost students' readiness, particularly in Mathematics. The establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Government Day Boarding Schools marks a significant step in enhancing state education quality.

