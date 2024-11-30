Silent Protest Highlights Stipend Disparity at AIIMS Rishikesh

In Rishikesh, more than 40 students from the Allied Health Sciences department at AIIMS have raised their voices through silence. Their silent protest on Saturday was aimed at condemning the alleged mistreatment of media personnel who were covering the students' ongoing, seven-day agitation.

The students claim the media faced ill-treatment, reflecting an attempt to muffle their grievances. They demand a monthly stipend of Rs 13,940 for all six courses during internships and registration for their degrees. "Our demands are being ignored," expressed a student, noting that they were also threatened with termination.

AIIMS Deputy Director Amit Parashar requested a week to address the issue. Currently, stipends are inconsistently distributed across the courses, with only some students receiving financial support. AIIMS spokesperson Sandeep explained the prospectus only guarantees stipends for certain courses. A change is possible if the Standing Finance Committee approves the recommendation to extend stipends to all courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)