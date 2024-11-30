Left Menu

Silent Protest Highlights Stipend Disparity at AIIMS Rishikesh

Over forty students of Allied Health Sciences at AIIMS Rishikesh staged a silent protest on Saturday. They protested misbehavior towards media covering their unresolved stipend demands and degree registration issues. AIIMS Deputy Director promised to examine the complaints within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 30-11-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 14:40 IST
Silent Protest Highlights Stipend Disparity at AIIMS Rishikesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rishikesh, more than 40 students from the Allied Health Sciences department at AIIMS have raised their voices through silence. Their silent protest on Saturday was aimed at condemning the alleged mistreatment of media personnel who were covering the students' ongoing, seven-day agitation.

The students claim the media faced ill-treatment, reflecting an attempt to muffle their grievances. They demand a monthly stipend of Rs 13,940 for all six courses during internships and registration for their degrees. "Our demands are being ignored," expressed a student, noting that they were also threatened with termination.

AIIMS Deputy Director Amit Parashar requested a week to address the issue. Currently, stipends are inconsistently distributed across the courses, with only some students receiving financial support. AIIMS spokesperson Sandeep explained the prospectus only guarantees stipends for certain courses. A change is possible if the Standing Finance Committee approves the recommendation to extend stipends to all courses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024