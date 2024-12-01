Left Menu

Odisha Boosts Midday Meal Funding for School Students

The Odisha government has increased the budget for midday meals, significantly raising the cost per meal for primary and upper primary students. This decision, effective December 1st, affects 44.5 lakh students across over 51,500 schools and represents the first price revision since October 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:11 IST
Odisha Boosts Midday Meal Funding for School Students
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced an increase in the budget allocation for midday meals provided to school students, according to an official statement on Sunday.

Raghuram R Iyer, State Nodal Officer for PM-Poshan, communicated the government's decision to district collectors on Saturday. The cost for each midday meal for primary school students, from classes 1 to 5, will rise from Rs 5.90 to Rs 7.64. For upper primary school students, from classes 6 to 8, the cost will increase to Rs 10.94, up from Rs 8.82. This revision will be effective from December 1.

The last change in meal pricing was implemented in October 2022. The scheme currently provides cooked meals to approximately 44.5 lakh students across more than 51,500 primary and upper primary schools in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024