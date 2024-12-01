Left Menu

School Scandal: Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Latur

A Zilla Parishad school teacher in Latur, Maharashtra, was arrested for sexually assaulting, harassing, and stalking minor girls. The accused, Anna Srirang Narsinge, allegedly forced girls to massage him and threatened their grades if they complained. Arrest follows a probe by education authorities.

Updated: 01-12-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:12 IST
School Scandal: Teacher Accused of Sexual Misconduct in Latur
A teacher from a Zilla Parishad school in Latur, Maharashtra, was apprehended by police after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The teacher, identified as Anna Srirang Narsinge, faces charges including sexual assault, harassment, and stalking of minor girls at the school.

The arrest came after a formal complaint was lodged by Block Education Officer Nivrutti Jadhav. Narsinge was reportedly involved in inappropriate behavior with several girl students, including incidents of forceful touching and making them massage him. He also allegedly intimated them by threatening to withhold marks if they spoke about the incidents.

Authorities confirmed that these alleged offenses have been occurring since 2021, leading to action under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Narsinge, who previously served as the headmaster before being removed due to complaints, remains in police custody as investigations continue.

