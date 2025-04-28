US Political Unrest: Medicaids, Tax Cuts, and Impartial Jurors Amidst Media Frenzy

US House Republicans are navigating a complex political landscape, facing internal discord over Donald Trump's proposed tax cuts and Medicaid adjustments. The legislative priorities, also involving funding for immigration enforcement and military strength, promise a heated Congressional debate.

Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs is under the microscope as his legal team searches for impartial jurors amidst extensive media coverage of his sexual misconduct allegations, timed just weeks before his trial commences.

In Bulgaria, Donald Trump Jr. fronts a Nexo Capital event, marking its announcement to re-enter the American crypto market after settling previous fines. His appearance highlights growing business ties and global expansion intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)