Barrier Breakers: The Struggle for Inclusive Education for Differently-Abled Children

Ahead of International Disability Day on December 3, parents of differently-abled children voice grievances over the educational barriers facing their kids. Many schools deny admission, citing inadequate facilities.

Madhuri Patle, crowned Mrs. India Universe in 2023, reveals how her son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), has been denied admission twice at a local school. She questions the lack of inclusive facilities that force differently-abled children out of mainstream education.

Families like those of Gitika Anand, who moved to Jaipur for work, face the daunting task of finding schools capable of accommodating special needs. Despite efforts, many parents witness their children confined to home due to rejections, as schools lack resources for necessary caregiving. The need for inclusive education is urgent.

