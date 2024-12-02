Left Menu

Barrier Breakers: The Struggle for Inclusive Education for Differently-Abled Children

The story highlights how children with disabilities, including those with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), face challenges in accessing proper education. Parents, like Madhuri Patle, struggle with school admissions for their differently-abled children. Schools require specialized facilities to accommodate students with specific needs, posing significant barriers.

Updated: 02-12-2024 17:40 IST
Ahead of International Disability Day on December 3, parents of differently-abled children voice grievances over the educational barriers facing their kids. Many schools deny admission, citing inadequate facilities.

Madhuri Patle, crowned Mrs. India Universe in 2023, reveals how her son, diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), has been denied admission twice at a local school. She questions the lack of inclusive facilities that force differently-abled children out of mainstream education.

Families like those of Gitika Anand, who moved to Jaipur for work, face the daunting task of finding schools capable of accommodating special needs. Despite efforts, many parents witness their children confined to home due to rejections, as schools lack resources for necessary caregiving. The need for inclusive education is urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

