UGC's Push for Semester System in Higher Education

In a bid to overhaul student evaluations in India's higher education, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar emphasized the need for universities to transition from annual examinations to a semester system. He spoke of the advantages of continuous student assessment for improved learning outcomes.

The semester system, Kumar noted, provides regular feedback to students, aiding their academic growth. Moreover, he announced the "One Nation, One Subscription" scheme, set to benefit over 6,300 colleges and universities by offering nationwide access to scholarly research materials.

Attending a regional conference on the New National Education Policy, Kumar stressed the importance of autonomy in educational institutions and the drive to raise India's gross enrolment ratio. He addressed hesitations from some states, urging their adoption of policy changes for greater educational advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)