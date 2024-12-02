NHRC India Concludes Online Internship Program with 52 Students to Champion Human Rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India, successfully concluded its two-week online short-term internship program on November 30, 2024, with 52 students from diverse universities across the country participating. The program began on November 18, 2024, and included students from both urban and remote regions, reflecting NHRC's commitment to inclusivity and broader engagement.

During the valedictory session, Smt. Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, NHRC Acting Chairperson, congratulated the participants for completing the internship and emphasized the importance of their role as future advocates for human rights. She encouraged the interns to integrate the insights gained during the program into their efforts to create a society rooted in justice, equality, and fraternity.

“Your journey as human rights defenders begins here. Use your learnings to foster empathy, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of liberty and justice,” said Sayani.

Secretary General's Address

Shri Bharat Lal, NHRC Secretary General, underscored the importance of translating knowledge into action for the protection of human rights. He urged the interns to embody the core principles of equality and fraternity in their endeavors, fostering positive societal change.

“The practical exposure and understanding of human rights protection mechanisms should reflect in your actions, reinforcing the spirit of inclusivity and equality,” he added.

Comprehensive Learning Experience

Shri Devendra Kumar Nim, NHRC Joint Secretary, presented the internship report, highlighting the program’s comprehensive approach. Key activities included:

Interactive Sessions: Senior NHRC officials, human rights experts, and civil society representatives conducted detailed discussions on various aspects of human rights.

Virtual Tours: Interns visited key institutions such as Mandoli Jail, a Delhi Police Station, and Asha Kiran Shelter Home, providing firsthand insights into human rights challenges and ground-level realities.

Competitions and Projects: The program included activities such as book reviews, group research project presentations, and a declamation competition, with winners announced during the session.

The exposure allowed interns to better understand government mechanisms and the challenges faced by vulnerable populations, equipping them to advocate for human rights effectively.

Recognizing Excellence

Winners of the competitions were acknowledged for their exceptional contributions, showcasing innovative ideas and commitment to human rights advocacy.

Closing Remarks

The program concluded with a vote of thanks from Lt. Col. Virender Singh, Director of the NHRC, who expressed appreciation for the interns’ dedication and enthusiasm.

Building a Legacy

The internship program reflects NHRC's ongoing efforts to nurture a new generation of human rights defenders capable of addressing complex societal challenges. By integrating theoretical knowledge with practical experiences, the Commission aims to foster leaders who champion dignity, justice, and equality for all.

The NHRC looks forward to seeing these young advocates make meaningful contributions to building a more inclusive and equitable society.