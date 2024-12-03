Major Engineering Seat-Blocking Scam Uncovered

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested ten people, including a Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staff member, in connection with an engineering seat-blocking scam. The arrests followed a complaint lodged by KEA officials, who suspected fraudulent activities impacting the 2024-2025 undergraduate engineering admissions.

Police investigations revealed that unauthorized individuals accessed login credentials of 52 candidates, posing as them to block government quota seats at several noted institutions. These actions allegedly aimed to benefit certain private colleges, depriving deserving candidates of educational opportunities.

The accused reportedly employed various electronic devices to carry out the scam and allegedly destroyed crucial evidence. They now face charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, highlighting the seriousness of the offences committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)