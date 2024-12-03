Left Menu

Major Engineering Seat-Blocking Scam Uncovered

Ten individuals, including a Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staff member, have been arrested for orchestrating a scam that blocked engineering seats during the 2024-2025 admissions, thus denying opportunities to eligible candidates. The accused allegedly manipulated online systems and destroyed evidence to benefit certain private institutions.

Updated: 03-12-2024 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested ten people, including a Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) staff member, in connection with an engineering seat-blocking scam. The arrests followed a complaint lodged by KEA officials, who suspected fraudulent activities impacting the 2024-2025 undergraduate engineering admissions.

Police investigations revealed that unauthorized individuals accessed login credentials of 52 candidates, posing as them to block government quota seats at several noted institutions. These actions allegedly aimed to benefit certain private colleges, depriving deserving candidates of educational opportunities.

The accused reportedly employed various electronic devices to carry out the scam and allegedly destroyed crucial evidence. They now face charges under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, highlighting the seriousness of the offences committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

