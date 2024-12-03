Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Coventry University Launches India Hub

Coventry University Group inaugurates its India Hub in New Delhi to enhance partnerships and collaborations. The hub aims to strengthen ties between India and the UK, focusing on education, technology, and research. The initiative involves 70 employees and has strategic alignment with India's national priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 21:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Coventry University Group has launched a new India Hub in New Delhi to promote partnerships and foster relationships between the UK and India. The event was attended by senior leaders, including Professor John Latham CBE, the university's Vice-Chancellor and Group CEO.

The India Hub is strategically located opposite the British Council in New Delhi. It aims to enhance Coventry University's presence in India, focusing on admissions, recruitment, and partnerships. The hub aligns its initiatives with India's national priorities to drive global impact.

Around 70 employees work at the hub, aiming to develop relationships between the university group and Indian organizations. The hub also features a design scheme created by Coventry University students, reflecting Indian culture and the university's branding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

