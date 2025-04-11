Left Menu

Anarock Group Strengthens Global Presence with Executive Appointment

Anarock Group has appointed Vik Lulla as Executive Vice President for Commercial Leasing & Advisory, USA, enhancing its global footprint. Based in San Francisco, Lulla's experience spans over 25 years in real estate leadership. Anarock plans international expansion while prioritizing bespoke solutions for their clients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:12 IST
Anarock Group has announced the appointment of Vik Lulla as Executive Vice President - Commercial Leasing & Advisory based in the USA, marking a strategic move to reinforce their global presence in the real estate sector.

Vik Lulla, who will be stationed in San Francisco, brings over 25 years of leadership experience, particularly in global commercial real estate transactions and advisory, which positions him as a key player in driving Anarock's growth, according to the company's recent statement.

Previously, Lulla served as President at Knight Frank Corporate Real Estate Services in the US, where he significantly contributed to market expansion and executed major transactions for Fortune 500 companies. Anarock is set to expand its team and establish new offices in the Middle East and Singapore, catering to rising client demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

