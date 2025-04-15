Vehere Strengthens Its Global Presence with New VP of Marketing

Vehere, a leading cyber defense software company, has strategically appointed Nirav Mahida as its Vice President of Marketing to augment its global expansion initiatives.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Mahida previously held senior marketing roles at Sophos and Cyberoam, where he honed his skills in leading successful marketing campaigns.

His expertise is anticipated to significantly elevate Vehere's brand positioning and revenue streams, as the company continues to innovate in AI-powered network security solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)