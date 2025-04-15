Left Menu

Vehere Strengthens Its Global Presence with New VP of Marketing

Vehere, a cyber defense software company, appoints Nirav Mahida as VP of Marketing to enhance its global outreach. Mahida’s extensive experience from Sophos and Cyberoam is expected to bolster Vehere's market position and drive growth in AI-powered network security solutions.

Updated: 15-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 14:46 IST
Vehere Strengthens Its Global Presence with New VP of Marketing
Vehere, a leading cyber defense software company, has strategically appointed Nirav Mahida as its Vice President of Marketing to augment its global expansion initiatives.

With nearly 20 years of experience, Mahida previously held senior marketing roles at Sophos and Cyberoam, where he honed his skills in leading successful marketing campaigns.

His expertise is anticipated to significantly elevate Vehere's brand positioning and revenue streams, as the company continues to innovate in AI-powered network security solutions.

