Govt’s Plan to Transform Maths Education Validated by International Data

The Government’s focus on transforming mathematics education has been validated by the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) results, according to Education Minister Erica Stanford. TIMSS, a comprehensive international assessment conducted every four years, measures trends in student achievement in mathematics and science across numerous countries.

The 2023 TIMSS results show an improved average score for science among New Zealand students, but mathematics achievement has remained stagnant. “These findings reinforce our commitment to ensuring all children have the confidence and ability to succeed in maths,” said Minister Stanford.

Action Plan to Boost Maths Education

The Government's Make it Count Action Plan is central to its strategy to enhance maths outcomes. Starting from Term 1 next year, schools will receive resources and training to implement a new, knowledge-rich curriculum rooted in the science of learning.

The key initiatives of the plan include:

Professional Development: Four dedicated Professional Learning and Development (PLD) training days focusing on maths instruction.

Enhanced Learning Materials: Distribution of maths workbooks, online support tools, and tactile resources for approximately 450,000 students.

Parental Engagement: New resources to help parents track and support their children’s progress.

Targeted Support: A maths acceleration programme aimed at assisting 3,000 Year 7 and 8 students in need of additional support.

“This structured approach equips teachers with the tools they need to deliver effective, evidence-based instruction,” Ms. Stanford emphasized.

Tackling Equity Challenges

A concerning finding from the report is the widening achievement gap between students in disadvantaged schools and those in affluent ones. The results indicate this gap is among the largest globally and continues to grow.

“The equity gap underscores why we are working swiftly to ensure every child has equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of their background,” Ms. Stanford said.

To address this disparity, the Government plans to expand resources and interventions for underperforming schools, ensuring that all students can benefit from the new curriculum and targeted support programs.

Science Achievement and Future Plans

While the improvement in science scores is a positive development, New Zealand’s average science achievement still lags behind countries such as England, Australia, and the United States. Recognizing this, the Government is refreshing the science curriculum, with consultation set to begin in 2025.

“Our focus on science and maths reflects our commitment to providing students with the skills they need for a rapidly changing world,” the Minister added.

Long-Term Vision

The Government has set an ambitious goal of having 80% of Year 8 students at or above the expected curriculum level by 2030. Minister Stanford reiterated that lifting student achievement remains a top priority.

“These TIMSS results highlight the importance of our education reforms. We are determined to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, can reach their full potential and lead a fulfilling life.”

As the Government’s plan takes effect, education stakeholders will closely monitor its impact on student outcomes and the narrowing of equity gaps.