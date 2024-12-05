Left Menu

Govt’s Plan to Transform Maths Education Validated by International Data

Education Minister Highlights Need for Equitable Access and Stronger Support for Teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 05-12-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 12:20 IST
Govt’s Plan to Transform Maths Education Validated by International Data
The 2023 TIMSS results show an improved average score for science among New Zealand students, but mathematics achievement has remained stagnant. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government’s focus on transforming mathematics education has been validated by the latest Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) results, according to Education Minister Erica Stanford. TIMSS, a comprehensive international assessment conducted every four years, measures trends in student achievement in mathematics and science across numerous countries.

The 2023 TIMSS results show an improved average score for science among New Zealand students, but mathematics achievement has remained stagnant. “These findings reinforce our commitment to ensuring all children have the confidence and ability to succeed in maths,” said Minister Stanford.

Action Plan to Boost Maths Education

The Government's Make it Count Action Plan is central to its strategy to enhance maths outcomes. Starting from Term 1 next year, schools will receive resources and training to implement a new, knowledge-rich curriculum rooted in the science of learning.

The key initiatives of the plan include:

  • Professional Development: Four dedicated Professional Learning and Development (PLD) training days focusing on maths instruction.
  • Enhanced Learning Materials: Distribution of maths workbooks, online support tools, and tactile resources for approximately 450,000 students.
  • Parental Engagement: New resources to help parents track and support their children’s progress.
  • Targeted Support: A maths acceleration programme aimed at assisting 3,000 Year 7 and 8 students in need of additional support.

“This structured approach equips teachers with the tools they need to deliver effective, evidence-based instruction,” Ms. Stanford emphasized.

Tackling Equity Challenges

A concerning finding from the report is the widening achievement gap between students in disadvantaged schools and those in affluent ones. The results indicate this gap is among the largest globally and continues to grow.

“The equity gap underscores why we are working swiftly to ensure every child has equal opportunities to succeed, regardless of their background,” Ms. Stanford said.

To address this disparity, the Government plans to expand resources and interventions for underperforming schools, ensuring that all students can benefit from the new curriculum and targeted support programs.

Science Achievement and Future Plans

While the improvement in science scores is a positive development, New Zealand’s average science achievement still lags behind countries such as England, Australia, and the United States. Recognizing this, the Government is refreshing the science curriculum, with consultation set to begin in 2025.

“Our focus on science and maths reflects our commitment to providing students with the skills they need for a rapidly changing world,” the Minister added.

Long-Term Vision

The Government has set an ambitious goal of having 80% of Year 8 students at or above the expected curriculum level by 2030. Minister Stanford reiterated that lifting student achievement remains a top priority.

“These TIMSS results highlight the importance of our education reforms. We are determined to ensure that every child, no matter their circumstances, can reach their full potential and lead a fulfilling life.”

As the Government’s plan takes effect, education stakeholders will closely monitor its impact on student outcomes and the narrowing of equity gaps.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024