Left Menu

Joe Root Shines Amidst Struggles in Final Ashes Test

Joe Root's sparkling 160 highlighted England's performance in their first innings of the final Ashes test, as they scored 384. Despite earlier series losses, England showed resilience. Travis Head led Australia's chase, reaching 166 for two. England aims for a comeback, keeping the game exciting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:20 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:20 IST
Joe Root Shines Amidst Struggles in Final Ashes Test
Joe Root

Joe Root delivered a remarkable 160 in the final Ashes test, lifting England to a first-innings score of 384. Despite the series already out of their reach, England displayed an undying spirit reminiscent of their victorious stint in Melbourne.

Root exhibited control and finesse throughout his innings, crafting partnerships that could have altered the series' trajectory had they occurred earlier. His tactical play yielded his 41st test century, marked by methodical shot selections.

Australia responded sturdily with Travis Head guiding them to 166 for two. England's bowlers were tasked with maintaining pressure in the finals days, capturing key wickets, yet Head remained steadfast, poised to extend Australia's advantage.

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

Allegations of Rampant Corruption in Haryana Under BJP Rule

 India
2
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

Inferno in Swiss Ski Haven: Investigators Scrutinize Deadly Bar Blaze

 Global
4
Supreme Court Grants Bail Differently in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Supreme Court Grants Bail Differently in 2020 Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026