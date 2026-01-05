Joe Root Shines Amidst Struggles in Final Ashes Test

Joe Root delivered a remarkable 160 in the final Ashes test, lifting England to a first-innings score of 384. Despite the series already out of their reach, England displayed an undying spirit reminiscent of their victorious stint in Melbourne.

Root exhibited control and finesse throughout his innings, crafting partnerships that could have altered the series' trajectory had they occurred earlier. His tactical play yielded his 41st test century, marked by methodical shot selections.

Australia responded sturdily with Travis Head guiding them to 166 for two. England's bowlers were tasked with maintaining pressure in the finals days, capturing key wickets, yet Head remained steadfast, poised to extend Australia's advantage.