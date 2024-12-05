Controversy Erupts Over IIT-Madras School Study

A controversy has erupted following a preliminary study conducted by IIT-Madras researchers involving students at a school within the institute's campus. The study led to administrative actions, including the replacement of the school principal.

The issue came to light when a parent complained to the State Human Rights Commission. The complaint alleged that the students underwent unauthorized 'clinical trials.' IIT-M denied such claims, stating the study involved testing a non-invasive, smart insole device on students' shoes to evaluate walking ease.

IIT-M emphasized that no medicine or invasive procedures were involved, and the study was merely a feasibility test. However, the school management has taken the issue seriously, stressing the oversight of not obtaining parental consent. The study was halted on the day it started.

(With inputs from agencies.)