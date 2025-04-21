Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park
Arete Group has announced a substantial investment of Rs 1,200 crore to enhance infrastructure at its Payal Industrial Park in Dahej, Gujarat. The second phase of the project spans 850 acres and is part of the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region. Targeted industries include agrochemicals and specialty chemicals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Arete Group on Monday revealed a significant investment plan of Rs 1,200 crore to bolster infrastructure at its industrial park in Dahej, Gujarat.
The company officially launched the second phase of Payal Industrial Park (PIP) within the Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), expanding over 850 acres.
Founded in 1990, Arete Group operates in sectors such as industrial parks, real estate, retail, and investments. The development targets industries like agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and other chemical sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine Defies Moratorium, Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure
Taiwan's Trade Strategy Amid U.S. Tariffs: A Focus on Investment and Cooperation
Escalating Tensions: Ukraine Strikes Russian Energy Infrastructure
Odisha Boosts Economic Growth with Major Investment Deals
Juspay's Global Expansion Bolstered by $60 Million Investment