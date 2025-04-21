Arete Group Unveils Major Investment in Gujarat Industrial Park

Arete Group on Monday revealed a significant investment plan of Rs 1,200 crore to bolster infrastructure at its industrial park in Dahej, Gujarat.

The company officially launched the second phase of Payal Industrial Park (PIP) within the Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), expanding over 850 acres.

Founded in 1990, Arete Group operates in sectors such as industrial parks, real estate, retail, and investments. The development targets industries like agrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and other chemical sectors.

